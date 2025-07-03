Financial Comparison: Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) versus ATI (NYSE:ATI)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) and ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ATI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $2.76 billion 4.96 $186.50 million $7.06 38.91 ATI $4.36 billion 2.77 $367.80 million $2.76 30.98

This table compares Carpenter Technology and ATI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Carpenter Technology. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carpenter Technology and ATI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 ATI 0 1 7 0 2.88

Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus target price of $278.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. ATI has a consensus target price of $78.29, indicating a potential downside of 8.44%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than ATI.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and ATI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology 12.26% 21.16% 10.85% ATI 8.93% 21.37% 7.66%

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats ATI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.