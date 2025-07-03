Financial Analysis: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) versus Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Worldline 0 2 0 1 2.67

Profitability

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Worldline”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.24 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.09 Worldline $5.01 billion 0.25 -$321.38 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Summary

Worldline beats Tenet Fintech Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

