Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 276,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 197,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

