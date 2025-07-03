Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $286.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $286.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.66. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
