Fiduciary Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.31 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

