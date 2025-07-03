Fiduciary Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,892,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.56.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

