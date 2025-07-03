Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.