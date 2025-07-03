Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.