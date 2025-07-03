Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Shares Sold by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,323,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,959,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $868,000.

Shares of TACK stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

