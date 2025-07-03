Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

