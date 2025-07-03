ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $8,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.