Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra Research cut State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

NYSE:STT opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. State Street has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

