Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

