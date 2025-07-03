Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.62 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.50), with a volume of 6,755,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.32) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £323.65 million, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.62.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

