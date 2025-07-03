essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 17.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) dropped 17.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.36). Approximately 106,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of essensys in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 41 ($0.56) price target for the company.

Get essensys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on essensys

essensys Stock Performance

essensys Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.54. The stock has a market cap of £17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market, essensys is a leading global provider of software and technology to the commercial real estate industry.

Partnering with many of the world’s leading landlords and flexible workspace operators, essensys delivers innovative digital experience (DX) solutions that drive occupancy, maximise yield and reduce operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.