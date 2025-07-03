Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

EQR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

