Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:EMR opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

