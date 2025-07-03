Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.