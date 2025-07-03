Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

