Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2025

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:PJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.