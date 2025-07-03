Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 2.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

