Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,072 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.1%

JPIB stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $833.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.