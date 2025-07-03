Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

LLY stock opened at $778.96 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $777.35 and its 200 day moving average is $799.71. The firm has a market cap of $738.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

