Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $350.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.62 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

