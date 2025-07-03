Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 214331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.24).

Elementis Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elementis news, insider Luc van Ravenstein sold 41,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.09), for a total value of £63,152.28 ($86,238.26). Also, insider Ralph Hewins sold 132,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.09), for a total value of £202,916.25 ($277,094.43). 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products.

