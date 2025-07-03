Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.