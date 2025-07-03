Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ETV opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

