Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

