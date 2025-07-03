Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This is a 1.2% increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,994 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

