Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eaton were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after acquiring an additional 129,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.06.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9%

ETN opened at $358.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.41 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

