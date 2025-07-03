Drum Hill Capital LLC Purchases 27,564 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Drum Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 4.5% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,850,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

