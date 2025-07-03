DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,954,000 after purchasing an additional 416,881 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

