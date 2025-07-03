Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Position Lessened by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.08.

DG opened at $115.48 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

