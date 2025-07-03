Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,489,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

