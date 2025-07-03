Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $591.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,030.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

