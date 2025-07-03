Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,752 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

