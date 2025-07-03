Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Brunilda Rios Sells 6,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $123.50 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

