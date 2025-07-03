Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,049,355 shares.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.16.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

