Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DE opened at $520.33 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

