Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $520.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.18. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

