DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,456 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

