DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

