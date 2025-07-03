DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,407,948 shares of company stock worth $180,262,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 574.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

