DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 13,799 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2,151.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6,393.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 150,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 8.0%

NYSE ALB opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.