DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kenvue by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.