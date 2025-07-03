DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,672,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,661 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,489,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AJG stock opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.83 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

