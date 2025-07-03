DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RTX opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

