DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BX opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

