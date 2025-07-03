DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 981,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,329 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $784.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 36,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $455,874.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,599,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,866.92. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $398,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,532,697 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,404.62. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 244,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

