DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 371 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $333.15 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.