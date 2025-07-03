DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 22,052 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.52% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

